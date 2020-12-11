By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — North Braddock’s entire police force is under coronavirus quarantine after being exposed to someone who has the virus.
The Allegheny County Police Department has been asked to help cover all 911 calls out of North Braddock for the next week. Allegheny County police will help cover until 7 a.m. on Dec. 17.
Officials will then reevaluate based on how many of the North Braddock police officers can return safely to work.
#BREAKING: Police officers in North Braddock are in quarantine after a COVID exposure. Allegheny County Police Officers will now help & cover ALL of the 9-1-1 calls out of North Braddock until 7AM on December 17th. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/OcZ4CC8RNq
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) December 11, 2020
This is not the first time county police have covered for another police department during the pandemic. They also temporarily covered for Carnegie police and Collier Township police for similar coronavirus exposures.
