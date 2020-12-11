By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brides and grooms of 2020 can’t catch a break.

Many have been forced to postpone weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic. One couple from Scott Township decided to have their special day with a view.

The couple got married Friday on the Mt. Washington overlook with just immediate family present. The pandemic canceled the couple’s special day twice this year.

“This is really our third shot,” said the groom, Andrew Longacare. “We were supposed to get married on New Year’s Eve at the Science Center but canceled that due to the restrictions. Then we tried to get married with our families around Thanksgiving, that didn’t work out too well either.

“We just figured it didn’t matter where we got married, how we got married. We just wanted it to happen. So we did it with our immediate family and just made the most of the situation we were in.”

The couple originally planned a honeymoon in the Maldives. They will do something more local for now.