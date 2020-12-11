By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 12,745 new cases of Coronavirus and 225 additional deaths Friday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 470,034 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Currently, there are 5,582 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,191 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 stood at 14.4%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 12,235.

There are 3,009,510 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 42,380 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 7,841 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 50,221 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 7,425 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,424 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

