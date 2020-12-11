By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,322 new Coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths Friday.

Of the newly reported cases, 749 are confirmed from 2,507 PCR tests. There are 573 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 6 months to 95 years with a median age of 42 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10. Eleven of the positive tests are more than a week old.

The age groups of the newly-reported cases are as follows:

00-04: 11

05-12: 44

13-18: 69

19-24: 135

25-49: 533

50-64: 308

65+: 221

Of the new cases, 689 of the new cases were among females and 633 were among males.

The dates of death ranged from November 22 to December 10. One person was in their 30s, six were in their 60s, six people were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s, and seven people were in their 90s.

Two people were more than 100-years-old.

Of the newly reported deaths, 18 were associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 2,392 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 545 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 194 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 658.

There have been 38,029 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say 296,455 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

