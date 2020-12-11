By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he received his second negative COVID-19 test since his diagnosis earlier this week.

The governor had a positive PCR test Tuesday, followed by negative PCR tests Wednesday and Thursday. His office says it appears Tuesday’s positive test came just as the virus had almost run its course.

“I extend my deepest gratitude for all of the well wishes sent to Frances and me,” said Gov. Wolf in a release. “We appreciate the prayers and support of Pennsylvanians and count ourselves lucky that my course of the virus was asymptomatic.”

He said he’ll continue to quarantine and work from home in the coming days, following CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines for asymptomatic cases.

Dr. Sharon Watkins, State Epidemiologist with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Co-Incident Commander for the COVID-19 response, said in a response that RT-PCR tests are the “gold standard” of COVID tests.

“These highly specific and sensitive tests can pick up small amounts of the virus. Two negative RT-PCR tests since that time indicate that it is possible that Governor Wolf was at the end of his infectious period when the first test was conducted,” said Dr. Watkins.