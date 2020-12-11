Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety says a hazmat team responded to an ammonia leak at a cold storage facility in the Strip District on Friday.
Officials say the leak is not hazardous, but the odor will linger until the leak is fixed. Public Safety says crews responded after a report of a strong gas odor outside Consumer Fresh Produce Inc.
Crews inspected the building, which is a large cold storage facility, and found the leak on the roof. Building management is on the scene and has arranged for a contractor to fix the leak.
