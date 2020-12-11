Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have ruled out Joe Haden and Robert Spillane for Sunday’s game against the Bills.
On Friday, the Steelers announced that Haden is in the concussion protocol after suffering a concussion against Washington. Spillane also left the game against Washington with a knee injury and has not practiced this week.
Wide receiver Chase Claypool and kicker Chris Boswell had full practices on Friday and both are expected to play Sunday.
The Steelers will also be without linebacker Vince Williams, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.
