CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Tom Wolf Announces New Statewide Pandemic Restrictions
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Buffalo Bills, Football, Joe Haden, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, Robert Spillane

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have ruled out Joe Haden and Robert Spillane for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

On Friday, the Steelers announced that Haden is in the concussion protocol after suffering a concussion against Washington. Spillane also left the game against Washington with a knee injury and has not practiced this week.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool and kicker Chris Boswell had full practices on Friday and both are expected to play Sunday.

The Steelers will also be without linebacker Vince Williams, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Comments