By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the deadline less than a year away, PennDOT has issued its 1 millionth REAL ID.
Beginning Oct. 2021, if you want to fly on an airplane, enter a federal building or go onto a military base, you’ll need a federally-accepted form of identification like a REAL ID, although there is no requirement to get one and PennDOT will still issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs.
PennDOT says it anticipates 2.5 million Pennsylvanians will get a REAL ID, with 1.3 million getting them before the federal enforcement deadline, which has been pushed back multiple times because of the pandemic.
They resumed issuing REAL IDs in September.
You can go online to see what documents you need to apply for a REAL ID.
