By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After Gov. Tom Wolf put school sports on pause for three weeks to help flatten the curve, PIAA says it’s hopefully anticipating a return to play in January.

A statement from PIAA says it hopes the temporary suspension reduces the number of COVID cases in the state, saying everyone has to be “diligent in following mitigation efforts in order for a successful return to the season.”

The PIAA said it will continue to review suggestions. Meanwhile on Wednesday, the board removed some eligibility and restrictions to “allow for maximum flexibility” and opportunities for schools to finish a winter season.

“PIAA is committed to maximizing the athletic opportunities for all student-athletes across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board will continue to meet and monitor this ever-changing pandemic and its implications on schools and their communities,” said PIAA President Majikes in a release.

Gov. Wolf’s orders on Thursday suspend in-person extracurricular school activities are all K-12 school sports for three weeks from Saturday until Jan. 4. Professional and collegiate sports can continue in accordance with guidance from the CDC and Department of Health, but no fans are allowed.