By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have activated center Maurkice Pouncey off of the COVID-19 reserve list.
Pouncey was originally placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on December 2, causing him to miss the last two games.
The Steelers recently placed LB Vince Williams on the COVID-19 reserve list and he is currently the only player still on that list.
The Steelers are scheduled to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Bills Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m.
