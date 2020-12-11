PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday is expected to be another gorgeous day with highs soaring near 60 degrees.

There will be a couple of communities that will enjoy highs in the 60s today and today will be mostly sunny with winds coming out of the south.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Winds will be light this morning, picking up to around 10 miles per hour for the afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Morning temperatures fell to near-freezing with the clear skies around.

The biggest issue today is just how warm temperatures should warm to. Yesterday’s high hit 49 degrees as we started to warm up, just a degree off from my forecast high of 48 degrees. Adjusting today’s temperature, it would also be up a degree, putting the Pittsburgh area’s chance for hitting the 60-degree mark at just about 40%.

Temperatures in the 60s aren’t that rare for late in December – a quick look at the number of days from December 11 to the end of the year shows an average of about 15% of days hitting the 60-degree mark.

Looking ahead, the next rain chance arrives tomorrow, dropping the Saturday afternoon line as there could be a couple of light isolated showers arriving as early as 8:00 a.m.

Skies will get cloudy in the overnight hours and look for temperatures to likely be just as warm, if not warmer, on Saturday as the warm sector pushes through.

Morning lows on Saturday should be in the 40s with highs near 60. There will still be some rain around Sunday morning early with a windy day overall expected.

Sunday’s low will be reached just before midnight on Monday morning.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.