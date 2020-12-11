Hey, 412 Fanatics…Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade!

Is there a better way to get from Butler to the North Shore than this? Get on board the Steeler Bus!

Then, we head to the east… the middle east! To meet a 412-fanatic from Kuwait!

Plus, learn the X’s and O’s for putting together an incredible tailgate tray AKA charcuterie board for your next tailgate or holiday party!

And also, we crash this Steelers-themed wedding!

Tune in SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12 at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. You can also watch an encore episode later that evening at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

