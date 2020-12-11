By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the grand opening of a new Fine Wine & Good Spirits inside the Pittsburgh Produce Terminal Building on Smallman Street.

The store has more than 5,850 square feet of retail space and features nearly 4,000 wines and spirits to choose from. This includes a “Made In Pennsylvania” section that will feature wines and spirits made exclusively in Pittsburgh.

Beginning on Monday and lasting through Wednesday, all sales will come with a 10% discount to celebrate the opening.

As the store opens, COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be in place such as limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at one time, the first hour of shopping is reserved for those at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19, mask requirements for employees and staff, one-way signage, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting.

The new store will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.