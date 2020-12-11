CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Tom Wolf Announces New Statewide Pandemic Restrictions
The judge dismissed the homicide charge against one of the men arrested in connection with the baby boy's death.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three men accused of playing a role in a baby’s shooting death will stand trial.

Marvin Hill and Andrew Crawford were held for court on criminal homicide and other charges, but the judge dismissed the homicide against Devon Thompson. The other charges against him were waived to court.

(Courtesy: Allegheny County)

Police say the men were involved in a shootout this summer outside the Three Rivers Manor Apartment Complex in the area of Rhine Place in the city’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: The Young Family)

Police say a bullet traveled through the window and walls where 1-year-old Zykier Young was sleeping. He was struck in the head and died.

