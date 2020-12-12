CORONAVIRUS LATEST:New Statewide Pandemic Restrictions Now In Effect
The robbery occurred a week ago, police say.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police recently arrested a man suspected of robbing a Sunoco at gunpoint on Dec. 5.

Police say they identified 49-year-old Asseeme Harris of Penn Hills as a suspect and that he was arrested on Dec. 10.

According to police, Harris and a female accomplice allegedly entered the Sunoco around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 5. Police accuse Harris of holding a handgun during the robbery and that the reported accomplice stole over $300 in cigarettes and lighters.

Harris is charged with counts of Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, and False Imprisonment.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the alleged accomplice to contact them at crimewatch@bethelpark.net or our TIPS line at 412-851-2773. They stressed that people can remain anonymous with their tips.

