By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police recently arrested a man suspected of robbing a Sunoco at gunpoint on Dec. 5.
Police say they identified 49-year-old Asseeme Harris of Penn Hills as a suspect and that he was arrested on Dec. 10.
According to police, Harris and a female accomplice allegedly entered the Sunoco around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 5. Police accuse Harris of holding a handgun during the robbery and that the reported accomplice stole over $300 in cigarettes and lighters.
Harris is charged with counts of Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, and False Imprisonment.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the alleged accomplice to contact them at crimewatch@bethelpark.net or our TIPS line at 412-851-2773. They stressed that people can remain anonymous with their tips.
