By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two local high schools have put rivalry aside and are working together to make a difference.
Riverview and Springdale High School students teamed up for a stocking project Friday. The goal was to stuff as many stockings as possible with things like socks, gloves, books, snacks and toiletries. The students managed to put together dozens of stockings, ready to go for those in need.
“We thought it was a great idea to spread holiday joy in a time of need, especially during a pandemic,” said Madalyn Burns, a student at Springdale High School. “We were just really excited to be a part of it and sponsor it at Springdale, and overall I think we’re excited about how much we’ve collected.”
The nonprofit organization Books Bridge Hope will deliver the stockings to homeless shelters throughout the Pittsburgh area.
