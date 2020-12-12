Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There was a lot of holiday spirit in Homewood on Friday night for the annual tree lighting and toy giveaway.
However, like so many things in 2020, it was a bit different with many watching from the other side of a screen.
The tree lighting was live-streamed as a way for everyone to take part.
Then, instead of the usual of children coming to get toys, a caravan of Santa’s Helpers drove through Homewood giving out gifts to kids.
