The tree lighting in Homewood was a bit different this year.
Filed Under:Christmas Tree Lighting, Homewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There was a lot of holiday spirit in Homewood on Friday night for the annual tree lighting and toy giveaway.

However, like so many things in 2020, it was a bit different with many watching from the other side of a screen.

The tree lighting was live-streamed as a way for everyone to take part.

Then, instead of the usual of children coming to get toys, a caravan of Santa’s Helpers drove through Homewood giving out gifts to kids.

