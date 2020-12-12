Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several local organizations came together to help feed single mothers and their families all across Allegheny County.
They called it “Mom’s Night Off” and it’s a free virtual dinner party and meal delivery service and provided gourmet food.
“Sometimes when people think of free food, they think it’s something they don’t want to eat, maybe it just fills a need,” said Heather Hopson, the founder of Single Moms Defined. “This is the real deal, they are gourmet meals and they are made to order.
Mom’s Night Off is designed to do just what the name says – give mom a night off to spend more time with their children.
You must log in to post a comment.