PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our next area of low pressure arrives this afternoon bringing gusty winds around 25 mph and rain showers that last through early tomorrow.

It’s still going to be mild and above normal with highs in the upper 50s, and it looks like it will stay this way for a while.

Tonight, we will still be windy with light rain showers, and there may be a flake or a light mix for areas north on the backside of the front, but no accumulation is expected.

Sunday will be cloudy with highs back in the mid 40s. Monday some models are showing a small chance for some snow showers to make their way more northward than expected so now have added a better chance for the morning hours. Cooler weather returns for the week with highs back in the mid 30s. Our next round of snow will be on Wednesday!