By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A local veteran and single father of three received a heartwarming gift on Friday.
U.S. Army Veteran Stewart Battle served in Iraq from 2006 to 2009.
He desperately needed a new furnace to keep his family warm, but that created a challenge since he’s currently unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s when J&A HVAC in South Park heard his story and knew they had to help.
“I don’t think I could be more blessed,” Battle said. “Vastly and richly. The timing was impeccable. And it means a whole lot to me.”
“We hold in high regard our servicemen and women and just wanted to show our appreciation and thank them for their service,” said John Gallagher, production specialist at J&A HVAC.
A new furnace can cost thousands of dollars. This is the second year J&A HVAC has donated a furnace to a veteran.
