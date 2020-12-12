CORONAVIRUS LATEST:New Statewide Pandemic Restrictions Now In Effect
West Mifflin Police are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old, Derek Kendrick.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – The West Mifflin Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy Derek Kendrick.

Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police Department

Kendrick was last seen the morning of December 11 around 6:00 a.m.

He is described as approximately 5’9″, and was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone that sees Kendrick or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the West Mifflin Borough Police Department at 412-461-3125.

