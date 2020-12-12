By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says that he has received death threats after he joined an amicus brief with 16 other attorney generals to question and overturn the 2020 election results earlier this week.
As of Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office reported receiving two death threats.
“One caller threatened to slit the throat of an office receptionist. The other called for the potential execution of the Attorney General and anyone who assisted in the filing,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
“Our office cherishes its hard-working staff, who have been working tirelessly this week to hear out concerned constituents and respond in an appropriate manner,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “These dedicated public servants do not deserve death threats.”
Morrisey also stated that his office would “not hesitate” to report any threats to Capitol Police.
The lawsuit Morrisey supported was rejected by the Supreme Court late Friday.
