By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a woman in Duquesne was shot on Saturday night.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Grant Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 53-year-old woman with injuries that were not life-threatening.
She was transported to an area hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Department’s tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
