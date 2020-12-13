CORONAVIRUS LATEST:New Statewide Pandemic Restrictions Now In Effect
The shooting happened around 10:30 on Saturday night.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a woman in Duquesne was shot on Saturday night.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Grant Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 53-year-old woman with injuries that were not life-threatening.

She was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Department’s tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

 

