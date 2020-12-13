By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Those looking to get a COVID-19 test will be able to get one at various locations throughout the county on Monday.

Testing will be available at three sites throughout the day; Kennywood Park, Millvale Community Center, and Bidwell Presbyterian Church on Liverpool Street.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. and lasting until noon, free testing will be available at Kennywood Park.

Testing at the park is a walk-up site and not a drive-thru. Insurance is not required to receive a test, but they are asking those with insurance to bring their insurance card, if available.

Registration for the testing at Kennywood can be found at this link.

Between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., testing will be available at Bidwell Presbyterian Church, located on 1025 Liverpool Street.

Similar to Kennywood, it is a walk-up site and testing is free.

While no appointment is needed, those looking to pre-register can do so by following this link.

Lastly, between 9:00 a.m. and noon, as well as between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., testing will be available at the Millvale Community Center.

Registration is recommended, but not required, with walk-ins being welcomed.

Insurance is not required.

Registration for testing at the Millvale Community Center can be found at this link.