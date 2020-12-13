PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With just one day away from the Electoral College meeting to make President-elect Joe Biden’s win official, 538 electors are set to meet at state houses across the country cast their votes.

This will start the process of giving President-elect Joe Biden the victory in this election.

It is projected he will beat the incumbent President Donald Trump.

Here in Pennsylvania, 20 electors will cast their ballots.

The number of votes per state equals the number of seats they have in Congress — two senators plus the amount of representatives.

Then, those ballots will be sent to Congress, where they will be read into official record by the Vice President during a joint session on January 6.

It is projected Joe Biden will receive 306 votes, including Pennsylvania’s 20 votes.

President Trump is expected to receive 232 votes.

The magic number to win the election is 270 votes.

In some states, electors will be escorted by police for their protection with possible protests in some areas.

In Pennsylvania, the vote will be live-streamed.