By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 94-year-old Fayette County man who has been making Christmas toys for children since the 80s is still at it.

State police say they picked up 300 wooden toys from Ed Higinbotham on Thursday.

FAYETTE SANTA DELIVERS AGAIN!!! Just picked up 300 wooden toys from our friend Ed Higinbotham to be distributed to children this Christmas. At 94 he still has the drive and determination to see children smile this time of year. WAY TO GO ED! pic.twitter.com/Zc6ApNha6L — Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 10, 2020

State police take the toys to distribute them to kids for Christmas.

“At 94 he still has the drive and determination to see children smile this time of year. WAY TO GO ED!” state police tweeted.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti talked Higinbotham last year. He’s been making toy trucks, tractors and much more since the 1980s.

“What goes through your heart when you think there might be a kid somewhere playing with one of your toys?” Ross asked him.

Higinbotham replied, “I could almost cry, to be honest with you.”

He estimated that he’s given away at least 3,000 toys.