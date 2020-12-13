Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Eugene

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Eugene first came to Animal Friends earlier this year and was adopted after a short time with us. But he soon found his way back through our doors through no fault of his own. Since then, Eugene has completed a week-long training program where he learned muzzle training, cooperative care handling for vet visits and more! He’s even mastered several tricks of his own like paws up, sit, nose work and his playful antics in the woods. Eugene is a very intelligent and active dog who will need a home where he can continue his positive reinforcement training. And, Eugene’s new family will receive a free 7-week basic good manners class so he can keep shining!

To find out more about how to adopt Eugene, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Michelle & Jill

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Michelle is a very special-needs kitty. Everything rattles her.

She has been with us since 2018. Since then, almost 3,000 people have seen her Petfinder profile, but not one has asked about adopting her.

Michelle needs a special, extremely stable and quiet home with very patient and understanding people to take care of her unique personality. She loves napping in her cat hammock and playing with her toys. But mostly she would love finding a home of her own.

To find out more about how to adopt Michelle, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Jill is an 8-month-old Jack Russell Terrier mix. She and her siblings came from a home where they were not socialized. She is good with other dogs.

Jill has learned to trust us and is learning to trust new people.

She needs a patient, understanding home that will continue her socialization and give her the time she needs to learn.

To find out more about how to adopt Jill, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

