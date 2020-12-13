By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONESSEN (KDKA) — The 3rd annual Monessen Christmas Lights Contest has kicked off, with this year’s contest being called “Shine Bright and Sparkle.”

Contestants wishing to enter will be able to compete in categories including:

People’s Choice

Most Traditional

Most Festive

Most Unique.

The event is free to participate in.

If you are resident of Monessen and want to enter, you can do so by sending a private Facebook message to Lindsay Jo, Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw or Karla Spangler, and include your name, address and telephone number for entry.

The deadline to enter is December 20, 2020.

Judging will take place on December 21, December 22, and December 23.

The public will be asked to help vote for the People’s Choice winner on December 24.

The winners of each category will be announced on Christmas Eve, and the People’s Choice winner will be announced on Christmas Day.

The Facebook event page can be found here.