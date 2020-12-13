CORONAVIRUS LATEST:New Statewide Pandemic Restrictions Now In Effect
Police say officers and medics were assisting the woman to transport her to the hospital when the incident occurred.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they are applying for a warrant to arrest a woman who allegedly fought with officers and medics after refusing to wear a face mask.

According to police, police and EMS had been responding to the woman because she had been attacked by a dog at a residence on the 3300 block of Motor Street.

Police say while they were preparing to transport the woman to the hospital that she would not wear a face mask and “became physically aggressive” with officers and got blood on one of the officers.

The woman still received treatment at a local hospital, according to police, but they will be pursuing a warrant for her arrest.

