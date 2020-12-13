By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND (KDKA) – According to a report in the New York Times, the Cleveland Indians are planning to change their team name.

The team made the decision to change the name after years of protest from fans and Native American groups.

The team could announce the plans for the name change as soon as this week and it is not clear what the next steps will be regarding a team name, brand change, and other considerations that come with changing a franchise’s name.

Cleveland could, according to the report, could go the same route as the Washington Football Team and choose a new name with help from the public.

The team had been named the Indians since 1915 and they began moving away from their mascot, Cheif Wahoo, before the 2019 season.

