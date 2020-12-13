Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was stabbed with a pair of scissors on the North Side Sunday afternoon, according to Pittsburgh Police.
Police first received reports of a stabbing at the intersection of River Avenue and Hope Street around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
After getting to the scene, police found a male victim who had been stabbed with a pair of scissors. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, Pittsburgh Police say that the stabbing happened due to an argument the victim was having with another man.
Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.
You must log in to post a comment.