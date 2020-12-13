By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — South Park School District will be switching to all-remote learning for its students amid the wave of new COVID-19 cases in the region starting on Monday.
The district made the announcement on Friday, Dec. 11.
All-remote instruction is expected to last through Jan. 8, 2021. There will be no instruction held from Thursday, Dec. 24 to Friday, Jan. 1 due to Winter Break.
“Cases in South Park Township have increased by 57% in the last two weeks, according to the Allegheny County Health Department,” the district said in a news release. “More cases mean more individuals, including school staff members, are being told to quarantine after exposures to confirmed cases in their households, families, or communities. Maintaining school building operations and ensuring adequate staffing, supervision and consistent classroom instruction cannot be sustained at this point in the pandemic.”
The district expects the tentative return date for a hybrid learning modality for students will be January 11, 2021.
Information about grab-and-go meals for eligible students and their families can be found here.
