By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the NFL Playoffs.
Thanks to a win by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers are officially in the AFC playoff field.
This is the first time the Steelers have been in the playoffs since the 2017 season.
With the playoff berth, this marks the 31st playoff berth in franchise history since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger and the ninth playoff berth under Head Coach Mike Tomlin.
The Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are the two AFC teams to have clinched a playoff berth and the New Orleans Saints are the only NFC team to have already clinched a playoff berth.
The Steelers look to improve to 12-1 tonight as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium at 8:20 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.