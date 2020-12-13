By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh announced on Friday that it has received a $500,000 grant from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation along with a $100,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

The $500,000 grant will go toward supporting equitable development programs and the $100,000 grant will support the URA’s commercial rent relief program.

“I’d like to thank the Henry L. Hillman Foundation and the Richard King Mellon Foundation for these generous grants,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. “At a time when our communities need the most help to sustain through the challenges of the pandemic, we are grateful for their support so that the Urban Redevelopment Authority can provide equitable, direct assistance for people, families, services, and businesses.”

Money from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation grant will help the Centre Avenue Revitalization Fund, the Equitable Empowerment Program, workforce development, community engagement, and other initiatives within the URA.

The grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation will support the recently-launched commercial rent relief program, which is helping small businesses through the winter.

The URA will provide grants to landlords willing to temporarily reduce rent on their tenants, with the goal to help struggling small businesses survive the current restrictions put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19.