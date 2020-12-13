By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Vince Williams recently provided an update on his condition as the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills later tonight.

Williams was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and will not play in Sunday’s game, much to his disappointment.

“I’m in the basement isolated from everyone I love, while my dogs travel to Buffalo for the biggest game of the year,” Williams tweeted Sunday morning.

Williams also tweeted about how he was feeling physically. While the initial release from the Steelers did not confirm if Williams himself had been diagnosed with COVID-19, his tweet suggests that he is feeling ill.

“Lungs feel like I smoked 8 packs of Newports 3 Black and Milds and a Russian Cream,” Williams said in another Tweet Sunday morning.

In the replies, fans urged Williams to have a speedy and safe recovery.