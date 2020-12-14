CORONAVIRUS LATEST:New Statewide Pandemic Restrictions Now In Effect
The theater says it will be modifying some of its policies.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Dependable Drive In Theater will be remaining open amid new Coronavirus restrictions in place in Pennsylvania.

The theater says it has been cleared to do so and will have numerous additional restrictions and regulations in place to help ensure the safety of both guests and staff.

Those restrictions and regulations include:

  • Limiting capacity to no more than 10%
  • A new online reservations system to help monitor capacity
  • Single features being shown instead of double features
  • Allowing guests to bring their own food
  • Hand sanitizer being made available
  • Masks being mandatory for staff and for customers when purchasing a ticket, visiting the snack bar or restroom, or leaving their space
  • Frequent sanitation

For more information and a list of showtimes and a description of the how the new policies will appear, click here.

