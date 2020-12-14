Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Dependable Drive In Theater will be remaining open amid new Coronavirus restrictions in place in Pennsylvania.
The theater says it has been cleared to do so and will have numerous additional restrictions and regulations in place to help ensure the safety of both guests and staff.
Those restrictions and regulations include:
- Limiting capacity to no more than 10%
- A new online reservations system to help monitor capacity
- Single features being shown instead of double features
- Allowing guests to bring their own food
- Hand sanitizer being made available
- Masks being mandatory for staff and for customers when purchasing a ticket, visiting the snack bar or restroom, or leaving their space
- Frequent sanitation
For more information and a list of showtimes and a description of the how the new policies will appear, click here.
