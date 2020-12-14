BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Arrive At UPMC Children's Hospital
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11:00 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a two-day total 1,647 new Coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 1,481 are confirmed from 5,106 PCR tests. There are 166 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 2-weeks-old to 100 years with a median age of 45 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from October 20 to December 13.

The age groups of the newly-reported cases are as follows:

  • 00-04: 35
  • 05-12: 38
  • 13-18: 62
  • 19-24: 146
  • 25-49: 640
  • 50-64: 383
  • 65+: 343

    • Of the newly reported cases, 898 have been female and 749 have been male.

    There have been 2,537 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

    The county-wide death toll has risen to 665.

    There have been 40,874 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

    More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

    Comments