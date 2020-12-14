By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a two-day total 1,647 new Coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 1,481 are confirmed from 5,106 PCR tests. There are 166 probable cases.
“New cases range in age from 2-weeks-old to 100 years with a median age of 45 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from October 20 to December 13.
The age groups of the newly-reported cases are as follows:
Of the newly reported cases, 898 have been female and 749 have been male.
There have been 2,537 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 665.
There have been 40,874 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.