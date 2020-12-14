PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Millions of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are out for delivery across the United States.

This is the first vaccine approved by the FDA, ushering in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in all 50 states today.

Health leaders around the country plan to start injections immediately.

Here in our area, UPMC has reportedly chosen staff for getting the first round of vaccines.

It plans to vaccinate those who are critical to running their facilities.

The healthcare system says half of its employees are willing to get the vaccine as soon as it’s offered to them.

Now the challenge for transportation of the vaccine is how cold it must stay about -94º.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard over many months doing test shipments, improving our shippers, making sure that they can maintain temperature during the entire journey. And we’re very happy with the solution,” said Mike McDermott, President of Pfizer Global Supply

The CDC has recommend health care workers and long-term care facility residents be the first in line to get the vaccine.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on when vaccines arrive in our area.