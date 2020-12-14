Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two indoor water parks are suing over Gov. Tom Wolf’s new coronavirus mitigation efforts.
The Woodlands at St. Barnabas — which operates the Pirate’s Cove Water Park in Butler County — and Kalahari Resorts are suing Gov. Tom wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
The owners say they’ve followed CDC protocols for months and claim there is no evidence that the coronavirus spreads in places like pools or water parks.
Both water parks have to remain closed until Jan. 4 under the latest round of restrictions.
