BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Arrive At UPMC Children's Hospital
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The owners say they've followed CDC protocols and claim there's no evidence that shows the virus spreads in places like pools or water parks.
Filed Under:Gov. Tom Wolf, Kalahari Resorts, Lawsuit, Local TV, Pirates Cove, Rachel Levine

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two indoor water parks are suing over Gov. Tom Wolf’s new coronavirus mitigation efforts.

The Woodlands at St. Barnabas — which operates the Pirate’s Cove Water Park in Butler County — and Kalahari Resorts are suing Gov. Tom wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

The owners say they’ve followed CDC protocols for months and claim there is no evidence that the coronavirus spreads in places like pools or water parks.

Both water parks have to remain closed until Jan. 4 under the latest round of restrictions.

Comments