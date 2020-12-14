By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police have announced that Governor Tom Wolf has granted another extension to license to carry firearm permits.

Permits that were set to expire on March 19, 2020, or later are now valid through March 31, 2021.

The most recent extension was set to expire on New Year’s Eve.

Gov. Wolf granted the extension due to the closure of some county courthouses, sheriff’s offices, as well as other COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

State police are reminding citizens that within Pennsylvania, an individual 21-years-old or older can apply for a license to carry a firearm by applying through the sheriff of the county in which they live, or with the chief of police of the city in which they live.

The sheriff or chief will then investigate and determine the person’s eligibility within 45 days.

If the license is granted, it will be valid for five years.

More information on the firearm laws in Pennsylvania can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website.