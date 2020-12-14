PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Honk after honk at parents rallying in the grass outside North Allegheny Intermediate High School. They were holding up signs asking the district to open up to full-in person learning after the new year.

“We are frustrated. It’s been back and forth,” said parent Amy Fraser.

“My kids are getting a very poor education at this point,” said parent Jenene Cwalina.

Sixth-grade student Lily Ries said she couldn’t agree more.

“I really can’t learn remotely. It’s really terrible. I don’t get anything. I have really bad grades now. I used to have okay grades,” said Ries.

Starting Monday, students in grades 6-12 moved to full remote learning.

Grades K-5 will begin full remote learning on Wednesday. The district implemented this after it says federal, commonwealth and local health officials asked everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

However, it’s not just education parents said they’re worried about. They say they are also concerned about their kids’ emotional health.

“She’s depressed. She’s like every other child being ripped out of school. Not seeing their friends. Not with a teacher snd stuck in their bedroom,” said parent Caitlin Randall who has a first-grader in the district.

After rallying on the grass, these parents took their concerns to the central administration building. They rang the buzzer and even drove by honking their horns before wrapping up for the day.

“We are hoping the district hears what we have to say,” said Randall.

The district said it plans on bringing kids back to the building on January 19, but said that’s subject to change.

While the district wouldn’t comment on Monday’s event, Acting Superintendent Dr. Patrick O’Toole released this statement:

“The health and safety of our students and staff is our priority. We will continue to monitor the conditions within the school district, the county, and community and return to In-Person Instruction when conditions improve.”