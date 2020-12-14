By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Tuesday is the deadline to sign up for health insurance and be covered starting Jan. 1 through the new state-based health insurance market Pennie.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians to enroll for health care on Pennie.com.

This afternoon I’m hosting a virtual press conference to highlight https://t.co/BmFLTxzAl2, Pennsylvania’s new state-based health insurance marketplace. Pennsylvanians can browse and sign up for affordable health care coverage during open enrollment through January 15, 2021. pic.twitter.com/3f5XbM8lZE — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 14, 2020

Nearly 300,000 Pennsylvanians have insurance through Healthcare.gov or Obamacare. But under a bipartisan state program, they will soon become part of Pennie.com, a state-run health insurance marketplace. Financed by the federal ACA, the state-run Pennie promises more insurance plans at lower costs.

Open enrollment for Pennie runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, with Dec. 15 the deadline for coverage to begin Jan. 1.

“Now, in the midst of a global pandemic, it is more important than ever that we help Pennsylvanians get access to health care coverage,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement.

“With Pennie, more Pennsylvanians will be able to get affordable health insurance, more Pennsylvanians will be able to see a primary care doctor for preventive care, more Pennsylvanians will be able to manage chronic conditions, and crucially, more Pennsylvanians will live healthier, longer lives.”

You can learn more about Pennie online.