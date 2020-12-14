By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – As healthcare workers in Pittsburgh received some of the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said it could be months until the general public is immunized, making mitigation efforts “now more important than ever.”

Dr. Levine said in a virtual press conference Monday that it could be months — possibly spring into summer — until manufactures can produce enough vaccine to immunize the general public.

“Mitigation now is more important than ever, especially during these winter months. We still need to wear a mask, we need to wash our hands and we need to social distance. And we have to continue to take these steps until the majority of people in Pennsylvania have been vaccinated.”

Pennsylvania’s vaccine distribution plan is broken down into three phases.

Phase 1, when the supply of the vaccine is limited, will focus on people like healthcare personnel, first responders and people with high-risk conditions.

In Phase 2, when there’s a large number of doses available and supply can likely meet demand, people like critical workers and people with “vaccine access challenges” will be considered for immunization.

In the final phase, when there’s likely sufficient supply and a slowing demand, the general public can be vaccinated

You can read Pennsylvania’s full vaccination plan online.