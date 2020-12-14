BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Arrive At UPMC Children's Hospital
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"She said yes!💍," Frazier posted to his Instagram account with the caption "In The Clouds."
Filed Under:Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates, Proposal, Proposals

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Adam Frazier recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Bailey Clark.

The player shared a picture of the special moment Monday on social media.

“She said yes!💍,” Frazier posted to his Instagram account with the caption “In The Clouds.”

The Pirates even congratulated the couple on social media.

Congrats to Adam and Bailey!

Comments