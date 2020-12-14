Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Adam Frazier recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Bailey Clark.
The player shared a picture of the special moment Monday on social media.
“She said yes!💍,” Frazier posted to his Instagram account with the caption “In The Clouds.”
The Pirates even congratulated the couple on social media.
Congrats to Adam and Bailey! 💍 pic.twitter.com/P7FBB5yaOs
— Pirates (@Pirates) December 14, 2020

