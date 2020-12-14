Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Panthers’ senior placekicker Alex Kessman has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week.
Kessman was given the award for his performance against Georgia Tech, scoring four field goals and converting two extra points.
He accounted for 14 points against Georgia Tech and has scored 100 on the season.
Kessman’s 341 career points put him third on Pitt’s all-time scoring list, beating out former running back and current Steelers’ running back, James Conner.
This is the third time this season Kessman has been named the ACC Specialist of the Week.
