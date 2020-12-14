Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they are applying for a warrant to arrest a woman who allegedly fought with officers and medics after refusing to wear a face mask.
According to police, police and EMS had been responding to the woman because she had been attacked by a dog at a residence on the 3300 block of Motor Street.
Police say while they were preparing to transport the woman to the hospital that she would not wear a face mask and “became physically aggressive” with officers and got blood on one of the officers.
The woman still received treatment at a local hospital, according to police, but they will be pursuing a warrant for her arrest.
