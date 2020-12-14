HARRISBURG (KDKA) — It’s Decision Day for the 2020 Election. After a record-setting Election Day, today, state electors will gather to fulfill their U.S. Constitutional duty.

This process will seal the deal, confirming Joe Biden as the 46th President-elect of the United States and Senator Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect.

Electors from the nation’s fifty states and District of Columbia will gather to cast their ballots.

20 electors will do that here in Pennsylvania.

The ceremony will take place in Harrisburg at the Capitol Complex.

The electors’ ballots are then sent to Congress, where they will be read into the official record by Vice President Mike Pence during a joint session on January 6.

The number of electoral votes to win an election is 270.

The ballots cast today will confirm that President-elect Biden surpassed that number needed.

In some states, electors will be escorted by police for their protection due to possible protests in some areas.

In Pennsylvania, the vote will be live-streamed and is scheduled to take place at 12:00 noon.

A link to the livestream of the vote can be found here.