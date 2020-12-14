BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The latest statewide shutdown is hitting hospitality workers again and during the holiday season. This week thousands of people across the Commonwealth will file for unemployment as families try to put food on the table.

“This whole year has pretty much been horrible. Yeah, it’s been pretty bad, I haven’t been able to pay my rent,” said Len Spampinato.

Spampinato owns PapaGallo Cucina in Bridgeville and was forced to lay off his employees again.

“I have different people from different backgrounds. I have a woman who’s in her 80s that works here. I have a young woman who’s 40 and has a family and this job really means a lot to her,” Spampinato said.

The question becomes: how do the out of work provide for their families daily, but also for the holidays?

“We know the struggles that servers have typically and they lost their hours it took a devastating toll on their income we had a ton of people reach out — ‘where can I get help?'” said Summer Terrell.

DONATIONS GALORE: This Bridgeville family is connecting people in need with people willing to help and calling it the Secret Santa of the South Hills. Coming up on @KDKA at 6pm, how it got started and why the help is needed now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/fDIWh5lNS1 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) December 14, 2020

Terrell’s family started a Facebook page to find people in need and people willing to help.

“We can’t save everyone, but we can help as many people as we can,” Terrell said.

There are already donations pouring in as the community steps up to help as the Secret Santa of the South Hills.

“We are hoping that by next weekend, we can start distributing the majority of it — the ones we have checked off, their needs are met. The goal is to get it done before Christmas and we will, even if it takes us driving our cars everywhere,” Terrell said.

In total, they plan to help about 50 families this holiday season.

If you want to check out the Facebook page, it’s Holiday Help/Pittsburgh, PA.