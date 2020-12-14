By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A judge sentenced an inmate to 50 to 100 years in prison for shooting at two state troopers during a prisoner transport in 2019.
On Monday, the Pennsylvania State Police said Simere Alford was convicted of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and related crimes.
Authorities say two state troopers were transporting Alford from the Magisterial District Court in Clymer to State Correctional Institution Pine Grove following a hearing on June 24, 2019. Alford escaped his restraints and lunged between the two car seats, officials say.
RELATED STORIES:
- Prison Inmate Charged After Allegedly Shooting At Troopers During His Transport
- Indiana Co. Inmate Accused Of Injuring 2 Troopers In Escape Attempt To Stand Trial
He managed to grab a trooper’s gun, which had been secured in a holster on the officer’s waist. Alford then fired a shot at the trooper in the driver’s seat, authorities say.
Police say the bullet nearly hit the side of the trooper’s head before exiting through the car’s windshield. A struggle ensued before the patrol car crashed into a guard rail about 300 feet north of the State Correctional Institution Pine Grove.
Police say the troopers got out of the car and managed to regain control of Alford, holding him down until more troopers responded to the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.