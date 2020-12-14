By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the Steelers’ second loss in a row, this time falling to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, Ben Roethlisberger was critical of his own play.

In an interview with media members after the 26-15 loss in Orchard Park, N.Y., Roethlisberger said he is “not playing good enough football for us to win.”

He followed that up, saying that if he doesn’t play good enough football, he needs to hang it up, and that he is “going to do everything I can to get back on track.”

Roethlisberger finished the game with 21 completions on 37 pass attempts with two touchdown passes and two interceptions, one of which being returned 51 yards for a touchdown.

Despite the loss on Sunday night, the Steelers officially clinched a playoff berth earlier in the day due to the Miami Dolphins losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers now have a 11-2 record and will face the Cincinnati Bengals next Monday night.